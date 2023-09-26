Gravitas: Throw away expensive products, faux self-care won't solve your problems

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
What does self-care mean to you? It could be scented candles, bubble baths, or perhaps a large box of doughnuts. But can all that really take your troubles away? Is it time to dig deeper and reconsider your self-care rituals?

