Gravitas: The plight of Pakistan's Hazara Community

Jan 06, 2021, 11.30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
It's been 3 days since the Hazarakillings but the families of the victims are refusing to bury them. They want Imran Khan himself to come to Quetta. Who are the Hazaras? Why are they persecuted in Pakistan?
