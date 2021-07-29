Gravitas | The Olympics: South Korea tests athlete meals over radiation fear

Jul 29, 2021, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
At the Tokyo Olympics, the food for the South Korean team is being tested for radiation. South Koreans fear that the organisers could be serving meals made from contaminated ingredients from Fukushima. WION's Palki Sharma tells you more.
