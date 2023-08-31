Gravitas | Study: Antibiotics wipe out gut microbiomes, damage immune system

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
Studies show that antibiotics can damage healthy bacteria in the gut. Antibiotics also harm the immune system by giving pathogenic bacteria a resistant gene. Are antibiotics a bane or a boon? Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos