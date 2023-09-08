Gravitas: Rishi Sunak Speaks On Khalistan Issue | Is British PM Trying To Appease India?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Addressing India's concerns over Pro-Khalistan activities in the UK, PM Rishi Sunak has said that no form of extremism is acceptable. His remarks come on the eve of his visit to India. Is the British prime minister trying to appease India? Priyanka Sharma tells you more.

