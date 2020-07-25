Gravitas: Red Bull Heir Walks Free In Hit-And-Run Case

Jul 25, 2020, 12.30 AM(IST)
Thailand has dropped all charges against Red Bull Heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya in the 2012 hit-and-run case. WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you how the rich and famous heir escaped punishment, even after the death of a policeman.