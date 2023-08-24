Gravitas: PM Modi, Xi discuss LAC standoff during BRICS | 'De-escalate tensions'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Xi Jinping on the sidelines of BRICS. The two leaders agreed to direct officials to expedite the de-escalation process. Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

