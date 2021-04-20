Gravitas: Pakistan, protests & blasphemy

Apr 20, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Civil War in Pakistan persists. 1 cartoon has destablised a country of 220 million people. PM Imran Khan who once projected himself as the custodian of Islamic faith is now preaching tolerance. WION’s Palki Sharma gets you a report.
