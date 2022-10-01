Gravitas | New Zealand had to pull this ad off air: Here's why

Published: Oct 01, 2022, 12:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
New Zealand's awareness campaign for Hepatitis-C has backfired. Why? Because the ad shows patients flipping their middle finger at the camera. Why would they do this? Watch this report by Priyanka Sharma to find out.
