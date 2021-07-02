Gravitas: National Doctors' Day, 2021

Jul 02, 2021, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
July 1 is celebrated as National Doctor's Day in India in honour of physician Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was called the first medical consultant of the Indian subcontinent. Dr. Roy went on to become the Chief Minister of West Bengal.
Read in App