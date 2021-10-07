Gravitas: Mussolini's granddaughter wins Rome election

Oct 07, 2021
Rachele Mussolini, the granddaughter of Italy's fascist dictator Benito Mussolini has been elected as city councilor in Rome for the second time. Palki Sharma tells you how her victory shows that a person can be more than their surname.
