Gravitas: Kunduz Suicide Bombing: ISIS-K challenges Taliban's grip on power

Oct 08, 2021, 10:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The suicide bombing in Kunduz is Afghanistan's worst terror attack since August. ISIS-K is waging a war on the Taliban. Palki Sharma tells you how the group poses the biggest threat to the Taliban's grip on power.
