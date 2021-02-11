Gravitas: Is Myanmar slipping into China's grip?

Feb 11, 2021, 11.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The fears have come true. Chinese planes have landed in Myanmar. Protesters say the planes carry 'arms & technicians'. China says they only brought seafood. WION's Palki says the world needs to act before Myanmar slips into China's grip.
