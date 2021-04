American troops will leave Afghanistan by September 11. Where does that leave the peace deal? What about the role of Afghanistan's democratically elected government? What does the future hold for the people of Afghanistan? Palki Sharma Upadhyay put these questions to 3 key stakeholders: - India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar - Iran's Minister Of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif - Afghanistan's National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib