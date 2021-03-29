Gravitas: Iran - China strike $400 billion agreement

Mar 29, 2021, 11.15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
China and Iran inked a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement on Saturday. Under the deal, China will invest $400 billion in Iran. In exchange, Beijing will get a steady supply of oil. What does this deal mean for India's Chabahar investments?
Read in App