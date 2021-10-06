Gravitas: India redirects soldiers and military assets from Pakistan to China border

Oct 06, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
This month, military commanders from India and China will meet for the 13th round of talks. Ahead of the dialogue, China has violated the ceasefire twice and attempted incursions. Palki Sharma tells you how India is responding.
Read in App