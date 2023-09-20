Gravitas: India: MPs receive constitution copies with missing key terms

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
MPs have received copies of the constitution, but the copies did not mention the words secular' and 'socialist'. Opposition parties have called the move 'suspicious'. What is the mystery behind the constitution copies? Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

