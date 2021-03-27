Gravitas | India-Bangladesh bonhomie: forged in the battlefield

Mar 27, 2021, 12.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
From liberating Bangladesh from the grips of Pakistan to extending financial help in dire times, India has been Dhaka's all-weather ally. WION's Palki Sharma tells you about the changing contours of the India-Bangladesh relationship.
Read in App