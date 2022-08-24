Gravitas: How WION covered 6 months of the war in Ukraine

Published: Aug 24, 2022, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
As the war in Ukraine crosses 6 months, Palki Sharma looks back at how WION covered the Russian invasion. From ground reports to detailed analysis, here's a round-up of our best Ukraine reportage.
