Gravitas: How space travel can make your bones weak

Published: Jul 04, 2022, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Astronauts who spend over six months in space can lose a decades' worth of bone mass. Recovery could take significant time. A study claims that astronauts may not recover even after a year back on earth. Palki Sharma tells you more.
