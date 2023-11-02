LIVE TV

Gravitas: How Israel-Hamas war is impacting you?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
What impact is the Israel-Hamas war having on our minds? It has led to the constant fear of violence and fear of the unknown. The fear of death is in the air. Molly Gambhir tells you more.

