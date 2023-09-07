Gravitas: 'Global Surge' In Cancer Cases Among Young People

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Studies show that the rate of early-onset cancer is rising among young people since 1990. At least 13 young people out of 100,000 are suffering from breast cancer. How can youngsters avoid the risks of cancer? Molly Gambhir gets you a report.

