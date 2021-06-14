Gravitas: G7 nations join forces to counter China's BRI

Jun 14, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
G7 nations have joined forces to counter China's Belt & Road initiative. They've launched B3W 'Build Back Better World' initiative led by the US govt. What does it offer & who will foot the bill? Palki Sharma explains.
