Gravitas: Exclusive: Locals caught in the middle of crossfire in Laghman
Aug 02, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
WION Ground Report: In the Afghan province of Laghman, the Taliban has taken 3 out of 5 districts. WION's Anas Mallick visited the province and found that the Afghan forces are now guarding a key highway and pushing back against the Taliban.
