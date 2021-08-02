Gravitas: Exclusive: Locals caught in the middle of crossfire in Laghman

Aug 02, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
WION Ground Report: In the Afghan province of Laghman, the Taliban has taken 3 out of 5 districts. WION's Anas Mallick visited the province and found that the Afghan forces are now guarding a key highway and pushing back against the Taliban.
