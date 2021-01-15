Gravitas: Duterte: Presidency no job for a woman

Jan 15, 2021, 11.40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
'Presidency is no job for a woman', says President of The Philippines Rodrigo Duterte. He is the same man who boasted about assaulting women. Duterte now says women are too emotional and unfit for a leadership role.
