Gravitas: Cyclone Biparjoy sweeps over Gujarat | Has India weathered the storm?

Cyclone Biparjoy has left a trail of complete devastation. More than 5120 electric poles have sustained serious damage, which resulted in over 4600 villages losing power in the last 24 hours. But the administration that has been on its toes & has managed to restore power in as many as 3580 villages. But still, there are 1000 villages in Gujarat that are without any access to power. More than 100 trains have been cancelled. But as the Cyclone turns into a depression, has India weathered the storm? Mohammed Saleh gets you the details.