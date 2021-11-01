Gravitas | COP26: Climate action or climate hypocrisy?

Nov 01, 2021, 11:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
World Leaders have assembled in Glasgow for COP26. 400 Private jets have landed, producing 13,000 tonnes of CO2. Is this climate action or climate hypocrisy? Here's what Palki Sharma has to say.
