Gravitas: China's lunar new year challenge

Jan 21, 2021, 11.30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
With a fresh outbreak of the #WuhanVirus & #LunarNewYear migration, things could get wild in China once again. A majority of 280 million migrant workers are expected to travel back home. Palki Sharma Upadhyay gets you a report.
