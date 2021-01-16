LIVE TV
US Election
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US Election
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Gravitas: China puts millions of people back under lockdown
Jan 16, 2021, 12.00 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
On New Year's Eve - President Xi Jinping declared China's victory over the Wuhan virus. But after 15 days, more than 22 million people are facing a lockdown in China.
Read in App