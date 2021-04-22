Gravitas: Chad's President dies, rebels vow to take control

Apr 22, 2021, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Chad's President has died a day after winning re-election. Idriss Deby's son has been named the interim leader. But rebel groups are vowing to take control of the capital. WION’s Palki Sharma gets you a report.
