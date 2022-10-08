Gravitas: Biden's woos a major vote back ahead of Mid-Terms | Latest English News | WION

Published: Oct 08, 2022, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Ahead of the mid-term elections, US President Joe Biden has pardoned all Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana. Molly Gambhir tells you how this might give the democrats a boost.
Read in App