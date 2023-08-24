Gravitas: Biden's Charm Offensive: US Courts India Amid China's BRICS Power Play

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
The upcoming G20 New Delhi Summit assumes extraordinary significance as leaders from across the world converge in the midst of shifting power dynamics, notably amid a new Cold War between China and the USA. India, emerging as a powerhouse, takes center stage in this high-stakes international gathering. U.S. President Joe Biden, who will visit India next month to take part in the summit, has called India his "most important country in the world." Molly Gambhir tells you more

