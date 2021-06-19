Gravitas: Bear invades Japanese military base

Jun 19, 2021, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Sapporo in northern Japan woke up to the news of a bear invasion. The frenzied animal invaded a military base, stranded flights and terrorised the locals. But its day in the city was cut short by Japanese marksmen. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
Read in App