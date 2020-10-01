Gravitas: Babri Demolition case: All 32 accused acquitted

Oct 01, 2020, 12.40 AM(IST)
The Babri Mosque verdict is a commentary on India's failing justice system. 28 years, 351 witnesses and 600 documents later - all 32 accused have been acquitted. Who razed the mosque then? WION's Palki Sharma asks some tough questions.