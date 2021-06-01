Gravitas: A new kind of bird flu in China

Jun 01, 2021, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A man in China has become the first person to be infected by a new strain of Bird Flu. But, it is not the first time that China has reported a Bird Flu outbreak. WION's Palki tells you why Bird Flu has the potential to become a pandemic.
