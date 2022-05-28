Gravitas: A historic first: Indian Novel wins Booker for the first time

Published: May 28, 2022, 03:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A Hindi Novel has won the prestigious Booker Prize for the first time ever. Authored by Geetanjali Shree, the Tomb Of Sand tells the story of an 80-yr-old woman who decides to confront her teenage traumas. Palki Sharma brings you a report.
