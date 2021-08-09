Gravitas: 8-yr-old Hindu boy charged with blasphemy in Pak

Aug 09, 2021, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
An 8-year-old boy has been charged with blasphemy in Pakistan becoming the youngest person ever to face such a charge. Palki Sharma tells you how Pakistan exploits its blasphemy laws to target its minorities.
