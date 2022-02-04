Gravitas: 38 Chinese soldiers died in Galwan valley?

Feb 04, 2022, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A new investigative report has nailed China's lies on the clashes in Galwan valley. It claims that 38 PLA soldiers died in action, while China acknowledges only 4 deaths. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
