Gravitas: 25,000 barrels of DDT discovered in Pacific

Apr 27, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
25,000 barrels of toxic DDT waste has been discovered in the pacific. It was dumped for years by Californian industries, putting marine life at severe risk. Shouldn't U.S. 'clean up' before preaching Climate Action?
