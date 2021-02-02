Google to spend $3.8 million to settle accusations of hiring

Feb 02, 2021, 11.20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Alphabet Inc's Google will spend $3.8 million, including $2.6 million in back pay, to settle allegations that it underpaid women and unfairly passed over women and Asians for job openings, the US Department of Labour said on Monday.
Read in App