Google settles German antitrust probe

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
The German antitrust body has secured a major win against a big tech firm. Alphabet's Google has agreed to change its user data practices to end an antitrust investigation aimed at curbing its data-driven market power. He added that this will not only protect the users' right to determine the use of their data but also curb Google’s data-driven market power.

