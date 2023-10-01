Glasgow: Two Khalistani extremists Shamsher Singh and Ranveer Singh from London named

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
London was the home of two of the three Sikh revolutionaries who attacked the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in Glasgow. Dissimilar to the Sikh Protection Committee of India, the Glasgow Guru Granth Sahib Gurudwara has extended a personal apology to Vikram Doraiswami, the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, after he was stopped from visiting the temple premises on Friday by Sikh radicals residing in London.

