‘Girls Hostel 2.0’ lead cast in conversation with WION on all reasons why the show is a must-watch

Feb 19, 2021, 01.50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Girls Hostel 2.0 lead cast Srishti Shrivastava, Parul Gulati, Simran Natekar and Ahsaas Channa come together in a slice-of-life story about friendship and hostel life.
