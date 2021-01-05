Get your face done while pandemic lasts: Vaccine progress pushes South Korea in rush for cosmetic surgery

South Korea is a world capital of plastic surgery even during non-pandemic times. The industry is estimated to be worth about 11 trillion won ($10.03 billion) in 2020, according to Gangnam Unni, the country's largest online cosmetic surgery platform. Cosmetic surgeons say patients are interested in all parts of the face: those that can be easily hidden under masks, such as nose and lips, or those that face coverings don't conceal, which some consider the criteria of beauty in the coronavirus era.