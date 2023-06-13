Germany will export gas to East Europe
The West has been accusing Russia's blackmailing Europe over gas supplies ever since the Ukraine war started and now Germany has said that it may have to shut down industrial capacity if Ukraine's Gas Transit agreement with Russia is not extended. The deal is expected to end by 2024 and German economy Minister Robert Habeck says that lawmakers should avoid making the same mistake of assuming that the economy will be unaffected without any precautions to safeguard energy supplies.