Germany: State polls in Bavaria & Hesse; Germans choose far-right party in state polls

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
Support is falling for German chancellor Olaf Scholz's centre left coalition and the proof is the elections held on Sunday in the state. The crucial states of Bavaria and Hesse choose far-right party over Chancellor Olaf Scholz's party.

