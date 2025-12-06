/Germany Passes New Military Service Law, Mandates Medical Checks for 18-Year-Old Men

Published: Dec 06, 2025, 08:49 IST | Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 08:49 IST
Germany's Bundestag has passed a new military service law that requires all 18-year-old men to undergo mandatory medical check-ups as part of a broader strategy to increase military recruitment and prepare for possible needs-based conscription in the future. The law, which takes effect in 2026, also introduces a voluntary military service program and sets ambitious targets for expanding the Bundeswehr to meet NATO requirements.