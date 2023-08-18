Ganesh Chaturthi: Ganesh idols goes eco-friendly in Mumbai

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
The demand for Shaadu clay and paper pulp Ganesha idols see a quantum jump this year. According to MPCB officials, who keep track of eco-friendly idols, last year of the total idols there were 32% shaadu and pulp idols selling while this year demand has touched around 40% and counting, a jump of minimum 8% so far.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos