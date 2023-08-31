Gabon officers declare military coup

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
The military takeover in Gabon is the 8th in West and Central Africa since 2020 and in the latest the mutinous soldiers in Gabon proclaimed their guard chief as the country's leader this after placing the just re-elected president Ali Bongo under house arrest.

