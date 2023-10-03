Gabon military ruler cracks the whip

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Gabon's new president Oligui Nguema has now announced the arrest of former first lady Sylvia Bongo Ondimba Valentin over charges of money laundering and taking advantage of her husband's health condition to manipulate him. Sylvia is co-accused with her son noureddin bongo of corruption. The new administration is tightening the noose on the previous regime. Is the long-revered bongo-dynasty crumbling?

